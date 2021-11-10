Arrest made after arson on N. Ardenwood Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested in connection to a reported arson on N. Ardenwood Drive, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

On Nov. 9, BRFD fire investigators took Anthony M. Washington into custody for an incident that happened Nov. 4.

According to a spokesman with the department, Baton Rouge fire investigators responded to a fire in the 1100 block of N. Ardenwood Dr.

After interviewing witnesses, a warrant was obtained for Washington. He was taken into custody Tuesday without incident.

Authorities report Washington is facing several charges including aggravated arson, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment and simple criminal damage to property.

