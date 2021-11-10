Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Arrest made after arson on N. Ardenwood Drive

Anthony M. Washington
Anthony M. Washington(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested in connection to a reported arson on N. Ardenwood Drive, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

On Nov. 9, BRFD fire investigators took Anthony M. Washington into custody for an incident that happened Nov. 4.

According to a spokesman with the department, Baton Rouge fire investigators responded to a fire in the 1100 block of N. Ardenwood Dr.

After interviewing witnesses, a warrant was obtained for Washington. He was taken into custody Tuesday without incident.

Authorities report Washington is facing several charges including aggravated arson, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment and simple criminal damage to property.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages

Latest News

The USS KIDD at sunset
USS KIDD Veterans Museum offering free admission for veterans and their families Nov. 11
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 10
More clouds today, chance of rain arrives on Thursday
Business owner puts up billboard offering $10,000 sign on bonus in search of more employees
Business owner puts up billboard offering $10,000 sign on bonus in search of more employees
Growing frustration over homeless camps appearing across Baton Rouge
Growing frustration over homeless camps appearing across Baton Rouge