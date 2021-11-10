Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

1 killed in Scotlandville shooting

Baton Rouge Police Department unit and crime scene tape.
Baton Rouge Police Department unit and crime scene tape.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person has been killed in a shooting in Scotlandville according to authorities.

According to authorities, the call came in around 7:10 p.m about a shooting at the Bayou Ridge Apartments.

When authorities arrived at the scene they found one person suffering gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story and once new information comes in this story will be updated.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages

Latest News

Business owner puts up billboard offering $10,000 sign on bonus in search of more employees
Business owner puts up billboard offering $10,000 sign on bonus in search of more employees
Growing frustration over homeless camps appearing across Baton Rouge
Growing frustration over homeless camps appearing across Baton Rouge
A man was rescued from a burning car.
Officials rescue man passed out in car with engine running
Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov....
Baton Rouge resident that attended Astroworld music fest recalls scenes of disaster