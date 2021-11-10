1 killed in Scotlandville shooting
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person has been killed in a shooting in Scotlandville according to authorities.
According to authorities, the call came in around 7:10 p.m about a shooting at the Bayou Ridge Apartments.
When authorities arrived at the scene they found one person suffering gunshot wounds.
This is a developing story and once new information comes in this story will be updated.
