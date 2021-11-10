1 killed in Scotlandville shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person has been killed in a shooting in Scotlandville according to authorities.

According to authorities, the call came in around 7:10 p.m about a shooting at the Bayou Ridge Apartments.

When authorities arrived at the scene they found one person suffering gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story and once new information comes in this story will be updated.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.