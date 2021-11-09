Truck drivers needed to keep economy rolling

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Whether you’re ordering clothes online or going to the grocery store, chances are what you’re buying has been delivered by a truck driver.

Truck drivers are in demand across the nation.

“Probably over 78 percent of what comes through our economy: goods, everything, it’s all touched by a truck, whether it comes to the United States on a ship it still has to move from that ship to get to the stores by truck,” Nataly Madden, vice president of Preferred Materials said.

Whether delivering online orders to your home or food to grocery stores, leaders at the Louisiana Motor Transport Association said truck drivers are essential to the economy.

“It’s not only important to Louisiana, but it’s also important to our nation, you found out during the pandemic when people were sitting at home and hiding out and working from home, our drivers never missed a beat,” Larry Terrell. president of Northlake Moving and Storage said.

industry leaders say there are approximately 80 thousand openings for truck drivers in the u-s.Andrew Guinn owns a company with 200 trucks and is one of many at l-m-t-a worried a federal vaccine mandate for private businesses could make things worse.

“I’ve got over 40 drivers that have already told us that if we implement this (vaccine mandate) that they’re leaving, and these are drivers that have been working for me since 1979 so we’re talking about not just your everyday run-of-the-mill driver, this is the experience that we really don’t know what we’d do without them, so I don’t know, it’s between a rock and a hard place, we don’t know what’s going to happen and we can’t afford 14 thousand dollars a day fines,” Guinn said.

One thing LMTA hopes to recruit more drivers is an act by Congress that lets younger people drive between states.

“Drivers from the age of 18 to 20 would be allowed to start driving in interstate commerce and that’s something congress now, they haven’t passed yet, drivers now if they’re 18 years old they can have a commercial license and they can drive from El Paso to Houston but they can’t drive from Orange, Texas to Lakes Charles, Louisiana legally, so we’re missing out on a lot of people as young drivers,” Terrell said.

LMTA members and leaders also said they are working on getting an exemption for truck drivers if the federal vaccine mandate goes into effect... because most drivers spend a lot of their time alone.

