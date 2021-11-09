Shooting on Alvin Dark Ave kills teen, injures another
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a shooting that killed a 17-year-old.
Police say Beyond Wright, 17, died Monday, Nov. 8 after being shot around 1:08 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7 at Tiger Plaza Apartments in the 4400 block of Alvin Dark Avenue.
A second person was also shot and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The case remains under investigation.
