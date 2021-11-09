Residents worry proposed subdivision in WBR Parish could cause more traffic problems

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Folks living on Choctaw Road say the road is known for being narrow and curvy, and there’s always traffic.

“40 miles an hour means nothing on this road, I see cars come through here doing 60 or better. I’ve lived here for 39 years now, and the traffic has definitely gotten way worse,” says Lonnie Covington who lives on Choctaw Road.

Covington says the possibility of adding around 300 homes, for a new subdivision, does not sound like a good idea.

“The increased amount of traffic along the road, 600 plus cars passing up and down the road during the day, mornings and afternoons, especially. You only have three, four places actually that you can get on to the highway from here,” he adds.

Those living on the west side of the Mississippi River know the traffic issues involving the Intracoastal Bridge and the Mississippi River Bridge. Some residents like Jeff Travasos think before building new homes they need to update their roadways to alleviate the traffic.

“If you shoot pictures of Hwy 1, 3 o’clock in the afternoons, from 3 to 6pm, you can’t hardly get to Baton Rouge…and that’s an issue for us older people that worry about if we have to get to a hospital, what do,” Travasos says.

Almost 900 residents have signed a petition opposing this possible subdivision, and they plan to make their voices heard at the West Baton Rouge Planning Commission tonight.

“So, unfortunately, this development team did not hold an open house which on some large developments you will see the development team try to hold an open house with the community to talk about some of these issues prior to it coming to an actual public meeting,” says Kevin Durbin who is WBR’s director of public works and also a planning and zoning coordinator.

West Baton Rouge’s Planning Commission says they will be listening to folks’ concerns that way they can assess what direction they will need to talk with this project.

