REPORT: OBJ prioritizing Packers, postseason contenders

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Odell Beckham, Jr. wants to join a postseason contender once he goes on waivers Monday after being released by the Cleveland Browns.

According to Jordan Schultz, sources say the former LSU star wideout has prioritized the Green Bay Packers as his top destination should he clear waivers.

On his talk show, First Take, Stephen A. Smith said the Packers would be Super Bowl bound if the Isidore Newman star landed in Wisconsin.

“I promise y’all, if Odell Beckham Jr. ends up with the Green Bay Packers, Green Bay Packers are going to the Super Bowl!” Smith said.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Beckham wants to spend the rest of this season with a “playoff contender in a winning environment, where he believes he would be happy and productive.”

The Saints were in talks to trade for Beckham before last week’s trade deadline, but no deal was reached.

More: The Saints need to make a run for Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham will likely ink a deal within the week. The question is; with who?

