Red Stick Revelry returning live

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Red Stick Revelry will be returning live this New Year’s Eve.

Last year’s celebration was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event this year will be happening on Friday, Dec. 31 beginning at 8:00 p.m until midnight at the Davis Rhorer Plaza.

There will be live music by Press 1 for English and The Michael Foster Project.

Event organizers also announced there will be two all-new laser light shows.

Starting at 11:00 a.m till 12:30 p.m there will be New Year’s Eve traditions for the kids.

The kid’s event will be taking place at the River Center Library & Town Square with some fun activities.

Click here for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.