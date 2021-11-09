Ask the Expert
Red Stick Revelry returning live

Baton Rouge rings in 2019.(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Red Stick Revelry will be returning live this New Year’s Eve.

Last year’s celebration was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event this year will be happening on Friday, Dec. 31 beginning at 8:00 p.m until midnight at the Davis Rhorer Plaza.

There will be live music by Press 1 for English and The Michael Foster Project.

Event organizers also announced there will be two all-new laser light shows.

Starting at 11:00 a.m till 12:30 p.m there will be New Year’s Eve traditions for the kids.

The kid’s event will be taking place at the River Center Library & Town Square with some fun activities.

