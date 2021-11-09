Plaquemine ferry to close for inspection

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that the Plaquemine ferry will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 9 starting at 4:30 a.m.

According to officials, this is to allow the Coast Guard to conduct their annual inspection of the vessel.

Travelers are encouraged to monitor 511la.org for the status of the ferry prior to traveling.

As a reminder, the ferry’s weekday hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The second Plaquemine ferry remains out of service at this time.

