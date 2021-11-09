Over one hundred parents show up to Zachary town hall to share concerns over student safety

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than one hundred frustrated parents attended a town hall at Zachary High School Monday, Nov. 8, to address concerns over student safety.

The meeting comes on the heels after a student was stabbed on campus the week prior. According to Zachary Police Chief David McDavid, a student was rushed to hospital after another student stabbed him in front of the gym.

School officials also reported four fights involving eight students that happened during the last week of October.

“It’s no secret we’ve had an uptick in this last week and we’re going to do everything we can to address it and detour that,” Zachary High School Principal Tim Jordan said.

However, some parents questioned if school officials are doing what they can to make a change.

“How many of our school board members, that have kids that are of age, have kids that go to school here? You want to make our school better, but you don’t even like our schools enough to send our own kids,” one parent questioned.

“If you keep sweeping it under the rug, the rug festers, and it stinks. You have to deal with these problems head-on,” Councilman Lael Montgomery said.

To help address some of the problems, the district plans to implement a new program that will tackle the mental and emotional needs of students. They believe this will serve as a huge key to shift behavior in students while also giving others the support they need in other areas while in the classroom.

Principal Tim Jordan says they will also continue their no-tolerance policy when it comes to fights on campus and will discipline any kid that causes a disruption.

“We do not tolerate it. We do not condone it. We punish it to the maximum extent possible,” Jordan said.

One school official told parents that a reason for all of these problems is social media.

“I would say 95% of the altercations that I see with kids have started with social media. Social media is the devil, and that’s what we’re dealing with.”

Parents at the meeting agreed that a change must happen at home first if we want to see things improve.

“We can point the fingers at the school board, at the school board, but sometimes it needs to be pointed at us,” a parent said.

