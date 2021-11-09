Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU to officially unveil Dale Brown Court against Kentucky

FILE: The LSU men's basketball team prepares to take on Sam Houston State at the Pete...
FILE: The LSU men's basketball team prepares to take on Sam Houston State at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La. without head coach Will Wade on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dale Brown Court will be officially unveiled inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center when the LSU Men’s Basketball team takes on the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday, Jan. 4, tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Dale Brown Court won’t appear on the floor until the official unveiling the night of the Kentucky game. Coach Brown asked that the court be unveiled against the Wildcats

Both the LSU Men’s and Women’s basketball teams will open their 2021-22 season on Tuesday, Nov. 9 with Kim Mulkey making her much anticipated debut as they host Nicholls State at 11 a.m.

Will Wade and company will then take the court later tonight when they take on Louisiana-Monroe at 7 p.m.

The LSU Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to name the basketball court after the longtime LSU coach in September.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages

Latest News

GAME NOTES: LSU Women’s Basketball vs. Nicholls State
LSU Women's Basketball
LSU coasts past Langston, 112-48, in exhibition game
LSU coasts past Langston, 112-48, in exhibition game
Championships don’t happen overnight, Kim Mulkey told a crowd of LSU supporters, “but I can...
Kim Mulkey holds news conference on upcoming LSU women’s basketball season