LSU-Alabama is ESPN’S most viewed game since 2019

Photo by: Chris Parent
Photo by: Chris Parent(Chris Parent | Chris Parent / LSU Athletics)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The most-watched game was LSU vs. Alabama according to ESPN.

The big SEC matchup averaged 5 million viewers, the most-viewed college football game on cable so far this season.

During the 2019 season, ESPN’s most-viewed game was back in October when the Tigers took on the Gators at Tiger Stadium.

Next up for LSU is Arkansas at Tiger Stadium on the SEC Network at 6:30 p.m.

