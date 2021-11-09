Help patients by eating at these Baton Rouge restaurants for Restaurant Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge General Foundation is teaming up with City Group Hospitality for a special Restaurant Week from Monday, Nov. 8 through Saturday, Nov. 13.

Officials said 10% of the money raised this week will go toward the hospital’s CARE Initiative, which assists with common issues keeping patients from achieving full health.

This includes transportation, medical equipment and food insecurity. The Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation will match donations up to $25,000.

Patrons can visit CGH’s Baton Rouge locations: Beausoleil, City Pork Highland, City Pork Jefferson, City Slice Pints & Pizza, Proverbial Wine Bistro and Rouj Creole -- and dine from their unique prix fixe menu.

For more information, visit citygrouphospitality.com or brgeneral.org/support-brg.

