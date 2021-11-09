Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Help patients by eating at these Baton Rouge restaurants for Restaurant Week

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge General Foundation is teaming up with City Group Hospitality for a special Restaurant Week from Monday, Nov. 8 through Saturday, Nov. 13.

Officials said 10% of the money raised this week will go toward the hospital’s CARE Initiative, which assists with common issues keeping patients from achieving full health.

This includes transportation, medical equipment and food insecurity. The Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation will match donations up to $25,000.

Patrons can visit CGH’s Baton Rouge locations: Beausoleil, City Pork Highland, City Pork Jefferson, City Slice Pints & Pizza, Proverbial Wine Bistro and Rouj Creole -- and dine from their unique prix fixe menu.

For more information, visit citygrouphospitality.com or brgeneral.org/support-brg.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages

Latest News

BRG Foundation with City Group Hospitality for Restaurant Week
BRG Foundation with City Group Hospitality for Restaurant Week
BRG Foundation and City Group Restaurant Week
BRG Foundation and City Group Restaurant Week
Diana Ross performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in...
Diana Ross, Maroon 5 to headline Endymion Extravaganza 2022
ZooLights return to BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo Nov. 26 - Dec. 30, 2021. Closed Christmas Eve &...
BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo Welcomes the Holidays with ZooLights