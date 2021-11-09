GAME NOTES: LSU Women’s Basketball vs. Nicholls State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The much anticipated debut of new LSU Women’s Basketball coach Kim Mulkey is finally here. The Tigers are set to open their 2021-22 regular season against in-state opponent Nicholls State at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tickfaw native is beginning her first season at the helm for the Tigers after spending the last 21 seasons at Baylor and winning three National Titles during her time in Waco, Texas. During her head coaching career she became the fastest to reach 600 wins needing only 700 games to due so. Mulkey is also the only person ever to win NCAA Championships as a player, an assistant coach and a head coach.

The Tigers have dominated the series against the Colonels with a 14-0 record. LSU has held Nicholls State below 50 points in each of the past five matchups.

