Clouds return today, showers possible on Thursday

Futurecast model for Tuesday, Nov. 9.
By Steve Caparotta
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clouds will make a quick return today, but our weather will otherwise stay quiet as high pressure stays in control. Highs will top out in the mid 70s this afternoon under increasing cloud cover.

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Wednesday will see a somewhat milder start in the low 50s thanks to the increased cloud cover. And a sun/cloud mix to mostly cloudy skies will persist, but we once again stay dry, with highs in the mid 70s.

WPC precipitation forecast through Friday, Nov. 12.
A chance of rain enters the forecast on Thursday in association with our next cold front. It looks as though the main energy with this system will stay to our north, so only scattered showers and perhaps a few isolated thunderstorms are expected. Rain amounts should be modest, generally coming in under a half-inch for most locations.

Futurecast model for Thursday, Nov. 11.
Somewhat cooler and drier air should then settle in for at least a couple of days, although model guidance is trending a little warmer than what was shown a day or two ago. We’ll still see lows reaching the low to mid 40s over the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 60s running a bit below normal.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Sunshine prevails on Friday and Saturday, but it now looks as though another quick-moving cold front could deliver at least a slim chance of showers on Sunday.

