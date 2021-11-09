CATS lays out ‘Bus Rapid Transit System,’ says plan makes mass transit more efficient in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Capital Area Transit System (CATS) say the new proposed Bus Rapid Transit System (BRT) will streamline mass transit in Baton Rouge, speeding up routes across the city, and moving people from point to point in an efficient way.

Currently, only one route is in the works for Baton Rouge. CATS is working to streamline mass transit through Plank Road from North Baton Rouge into downtown Baton Rouge. The route would have 22 stops. The entire route would take 41 minutes according to CATS, but each stop would have a bus coming through every 15 minutes.

Proposed route of CATS' new Bus Rapid Transit System. (Capital Area Transit System)

“What we have today operates along many, many routes, many, many busses and what BRT offers that the current system does not is again, a well-defined, well branded route system that again offers reliability and predictability the current system cannot do,” said Bryan Jones, a consultant with HNTB Corporation which was hired by the parish to design the BRT.

On a tour of the route, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome touted the improvements to mass transit, saying once completed it would open the door to greater economic development in North Baton Rouge.

“For many conversations, we’re always talking about quality of place and quality of life and this bus rapid transit system is going to make those things more accessible by increasing access to transportation and thus empowering our residents,” Broome said.

CATS has plans to add a second BRT route, going east to west along Florida Boulevard.

The plans hinge on voters though. The millage that funds a majority of CATS budget is up for renewal. If voters reject CATS bid to renew its funding, Bill Deville, CEO of CATS said the plans will be scrapped and services will be drastically reduced.

“If we don’t have that renewal then we don’t have the match money that’s needed to go the rest of the way with BRT,” Deville said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.