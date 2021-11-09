BR man wanted for indecent behavior with juveniles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man is wanted for sending lewd messages through Instagram to a juvenile.

27-year-old Joshua Caleb Sanchez began sending lewd messages to juveniles through Instagram according to the victim’s parents.

Joshua Caleb Sanchez (EBRSO)

Sanchez started following the victim on Instagram and then started messaging the victim. The victim declined the conversation with Sanchez and started to take screenshots of what Sanchez was asking him to do. The victim then sent the screenshots to his parents.

According to the victim, he knew Sanchez as a coach before Sanchez started to message him.

A warrant has been issued for Joshua Caleb Sanchez on the following charge of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.