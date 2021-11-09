Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

BR man wanted for indecent behavior with juveniles

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man is wanted for sending lewd messages through Instagram to a juvenile.

27-year-old Joshua Caleb Sanchez began sending lewd messages to juveniles through Instagram according to the victim’s parents.

Joshua Caleb Sanchez
Joshua Caleb Sanchez(EBRSO)

Sanchez started following the victim on Instagram and then started messaging the victim. The victim declined the conversation with Sanchez and started to take screenshots of what Sanchez was asking him to do. The victim then sent the screenshots to his parents.

According to the victim, he knew Sanchez as a coach before Sanchez started to message him.

A warrant has been issued for Joshua Caleb Sanchez on the following charge of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston

Latest News

Plaquemine ferry to close for inspection
Plaquemine ferry to close for inspection
A lawsuit has now been filed against the rapper, the companies that organized the event, and...
Lake Charles resident describes tragic scene at Astroworld Festival
CATS lays out its new Bus Rapid Transit System.
CATS lays out ‘Bus Rapid Transit System,’ says plan makes mass transit more efficient in Baton Rouge
Companies with 100 or more employees may soon be required by the federal government to have...
Baton Rouge attorney reacts to vaccine mandate halt