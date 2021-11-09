Baton Rouge attorney reacts to vaccine mandate halt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companies with 100 or more employees may soon be required by the federal government to have their staff fully vaccinated by January.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans says there are several things they find in the mandate to be unconstitutional.

Baton Rouge-based attorney Jill Craft says it’s hard to understand what it is they mean.

“I’m not sure to be quite honest with you. I would hope at some point and time that we actually look at facts and look at science and not make valued decisions in a court of law,” said Craft.

RELATED: 5th Circuit Court of Appeals suspends Biden’s vaccine mandate

According to Craft, the mandate does not say you must be vaccinated but rather you either get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

“It’s an either-or proposition it was designed to keep people in the workplace safe,” Craft continued.

She says the argument of my body my choice alone should make this case an uphill challenge.

“Because either you have individual rights of liberty across the board, you can do with your body what you want to. But again, your rights stop at my front door, or you can’t,” Craft explained.

RELATED: Baton Rouge area residents react to COVID vaccine workplace mandate

But not every company is giving employees the option to submit to weekly testing as an alternative. As a single mother of three girls, Jodie Price works for Blue Cross Blue Shield. She only has two weeks to make her decision or face losing her job.

“No matter if you go in the office or not, even if you never come in the office, you still need to be fully vaccinated as of November 24th,” said Price.

She says she’s uncomfortable taking the shot because she still has so many unanswered questions. She’s also hesitant because of how politicized it’s become. But if it’s between her personal preference and providing for her kids, she says she does not have much of a choice.

“I have to provide for my kids. I have a really great job, it’s great benefits. If I lost my job, I would lose insurance and everything so I would have no choice but to be forced into getting vaccinated,” Price continued.

And finding another job with the same pay and benefits for her won’t be so easy.

“It should just be everyone’s own choice it shouldn’t be something that’s forced on you. I’m not gonna hound on anyone who didn’t get it and I’m not gonna hound on anyone who did get it. I just think it’s our own individual choices of whether or not we get it and that should be it,” Price explained.

The White House responded Monday saying despite the Federal Court’s halt, companies should move forward with the president’s mandate.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.