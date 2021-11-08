Ask the Expert
Speed radars set up in parts of Plaquemine, to try & get people to slow down

By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some speed radars are set up in parts of Plaquemine, to try and get drivers to slow down while they’re on the roads.

The radars are from the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s something that we send out in different areas, to let people know what the speed limit is in that area. It lets them know what their speed is, and what the speed limit is,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

Raheem Pierce, Iberville Parish Councilman for District 6, recently requested the speed radars to be placed in certain parts of his district, after regularly seeing people drive extremely fast down streets.

One was recently placed on Barrow Street near a daycare. Pierce says that location is, ‘One of the busiest streets in the district.’

“I hope it slows down traffic that goes through there every day. I want to protect the pedestrians in the district. I want to protect the children that go to the daycare on that street. I would hate to see somebody’s kid get hit, with somebody going 60 or 70 miles per hour,” said Councilman Pierce.

The speed radars are on wheels and trailers, and they just inform residents if they are speeding.

“This just enhances safety in the area,” said Pierce.

These radars do NOT produce traffic tickets. But Sheriff Stassi does have a warning for drivers.

“A lot of times, I follow up with a radar car or a motorcycle equipped with radar, and we write some citations if they (citizens) don’t heed our warnings from the trailer. It’s all for public safety. And a lot of times we do it in residential areas and around schools, to let people know this needs to be adhered to,” said Sheriff Stassi.

“I am confident they will make my district a safer place and further improve the quality of life for all of us,” said Pierce on Facebook, who also used the hashtag ‘#SLOWDOWN.’

