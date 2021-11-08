Lunch with Coach O: Arkansas at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will hold his weekly press conference recapping the Tigers 20-14 loss to No. 2 Alabama on Monday, Nov. 8 at 12:30 p.m. and previewing the Tigers upcoming game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Tigers rallied against the Crimson Tide, and hand multiple opportunities to take a lead late in the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell short of pulling off one of the biggest upsets in recent memory.

LSU was down multiple starters on the defensive side of the ball including, All-American corners Derek Stingley Jr. and Elias Ricks, the Tigers were also without Maason Smith, Andre Anthony, Major Burns, Cordale Flott, and Ali Gaye. Kayshon Boutte was also out due to a season ending injury.

Despite those losses on defense the Tigers held the Bama rushing game to just six yards rushing tying their lowest total when the Tide had six yards rushing in 1990 against Penn State. Total the Crimson Tide had just 308 yards of offense and only managed 20 points in a game the Tide were favored by 29 points.

The Tigers will return home to face the Razorbacks (6-3, 2-3 SEC) at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.

