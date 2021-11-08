LSU soccer to take on Memphis in first round of NCAA Tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A battle of the Tigers will be happening in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

LSU (11-7-1, 4-6) will be taking on the Memphis Tigers (13-4-2, 5-3-0) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

LSU is in the 2021 NCAA Tournament and will take on Memphis in the first round!#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/sml8IovzHG — LSU Soccer (@LSUSoccer) November 8, 2021

The first round will begin on Friday, Nov. 12, and end on Sunday, Nov. 14.

The winner of the match will face No. 1 Duke in the next round.

