LSU soccer to take on Memphis in first round of NCAA Tournament
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A battle of the Tigers will be happening in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
LSU (11-7-1, 4-6) will be taking on the Memphis Tigers (13-4-2, 5-3-0) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The first round will begin on Friday, Nov. 12, and end on Sunday, Nov. 14.
The winner of the match will face No. 1 Duke in the next round.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.