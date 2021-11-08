Ask the Expert
LSU soccer to take on Memphis in first round of NCAA Tournament

LSU soccer to take on Memphis in first round of NCAA Tournament
LSU soccer to take on Memphis in first round of NCAA Tournament(Twitter)
By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A battle of the Tigers will be happening in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

LSU (11-7-1, 4-6) will be taking on the Memphis Tigers (13-4-2, 5-3-0) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The first round will begin on Friday, Nov. 12, and end on Sunday, Nov. 14.

The winner of the match will face No. 1 Duke in the next round.

