Diana Ross, Maroon 5 to headline Endymion Extravaganza 2022

Diana Ross performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in...
Diana Ross performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in New Orleans. And Maroon 5 performs on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami.(AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Laissez les bon temp roulez!

The Krewe of Endymion will roll down the streets of New Orleans and into the Caesars Superdome on Sat., Feb. 26, 2022.

Diana Ross and Maroon 5 will headline the Extravaganza along with Party on the Moon, Groovy 7, and The Wiseguys.

The theme of the 2022 parade is “Legends of Fire and Ice.” Signature floats include Papa Joe’s SS Endymion, Club Endymion, The ETV Float which beams live crowd shots on a gigantic 20′ x 9′ LED screen, and the largest float in Mardi Gras at over 300 feet long is the Pontchartrain Beach, Then and Now and carries 270 riders.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the Endymion Extravaganza call (504) 736-0160.

