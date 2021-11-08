Denham Springs police searching for missing teen

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Denham Springs Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Kaironya, 16, was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 7 at the OYO Motel on Rushing Road in Denham Springs, authorities say.

Police say 16-year-old Kaironya was last seen in Denham Springs, La., around 8:55 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (Denham Springs Police Department)

Investigators say Kaironya was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black tank top, and a blue jean jacket.

Police say she may have left in a light-colored Chevrolet Tahoe (possibly 2007-2014 year model).

Police say Kaironya, 16, of Denham Springs, La., may have left the OYO Motel around 8:55 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 in the pictured Chevrolet Tahoe. (Denham Springs Police Department)

Anyone with any information on Kaironya’s whereabouts is asked to call DSPD detectives at 225-665-5106.

