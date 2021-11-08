Denham Springs police searching for missing teen
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Denham Springs Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.
Kaironya, 16, was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 7 at the OYO Motel on Rushing Road in Denham Springs, authorities say.
Investigators say Kaironya was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black tank top, and a blue jean jacket.
Police say she may have left in a light-colored Chevrolet Tahoe (possibly 2007-2014 year model).
Anyone with any information on Kaironya’s whereabouts is asked to call DSPD detectives at 225-665-5106.
