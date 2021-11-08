BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo Welcomes the Holidays with ZooLights

The following information is from BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo:

BATON ROUGE, La. - BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo invites the community to celebrate the holidays with ZooLights - a festive evening mile-long trail through the Zoo featuring more than 50 illuminated display sculptures of animals and traditional holiday spectacles. The holiday tradition begins November 26 and continues through December 30. Closed only on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. Admission gates open 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m., grounds close at 9 p.m.

For the fourth year, the Zoo will again be partnering with The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to bring more impact & excitement to Zoolights. Every guest presenting a non-perishable food item during the hours of Zoolights, will receive a 50% discount from the regular admission price. Regular admission prices are: $5 for adults/teens; $4 for senior citizens; $3 for children (2-12 years old) and $3 for Friends of the Zoo members. These amounts will be cut in half when a non-perishable food item is presented at the time of entry & all food donations will go directly to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Last year, 7,320 pounds of food were collected during this drive. The goal is to reach 8,000 pounds this year!

“Zoolights is a remarkable holiday tradition bringing joy to the Baton Rouge community. Joining with The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to provide food donations and replenish their provisions during the season of giving, makes perfect sense,” said Phil Frost, Zoo Director. “The Zoo is about families and we encourage our guests to give back and get back this holiday season through this ideal partnership.”

“We are very thankful for this partnership with ZooLights, and we continue to see tremendous growth each year in food donations that directly assist local families struggling to put food on the table,” said Mike Manning, President and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. “It has been a difficult year for our entire community and being able to provide meals for families over the holidays will go a long way in lifting the spirits of those who need it most.”

During each evening, the Safari Post Gift Shop and Flamingo Café will remain open & feature special holiday treats and gift options.

Additional ZooLights Information: https://www.brzoo.org/events/special/zoolights/

