Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Beautiful weather continues to start the new week

Pinpoint forecast for Monday, Nov. 8.
Pinpoint forecast for Monday, Nov. 8.(WAFB)
By Steve Caparotta
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beautiful weather continues today as we remain under the influence of high pressure. After a chilly morning start in the 40s, afternoon highs will rebound into the mid 70s under mainly sunny skies.

Some cloud cover will make a return for Tuesday and Wednesday, but dry weather is expected to continue. Temperatures will continue to slowly moderate, with morning lows in the mid 40s on Tuesday and around 50 on Wednesday, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Future radar and clouds for Monday, Nov. 8.
Future radar and clouds for Monday, Nov. 8.(WAFB)

Our next cold front is still on track to arrive during the latter part of the week. Scattered rains and perhaps a few thunderstorms can be expected with the front, but it doesn’t look as though it will be a terribly active system for our area.

Euro model forecast for Thursday, Nov. 11.
Euro model forecast for Thursday, Nov. 11.(WAFB)

Highs will reach the 70s again on Thursday in advance of the front, but significantly cooler weather is expected in its wake for the weekend. Highs will only reach the low to mid 60s on Saturday and Sunday, with the potential for some areas to see lows in the upper 30s by Sunday morning.

10 day forecast as of Monday, Nov. 8.
10 day forecast as of Monday, Nov. 8.(WAFB)

In the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a non-tropical area of low pressure a couple hundred miles off the coast of North Carolina. This low has been impacting parts of the East Coast with rain, gusty winds, and rough surf through the weekend.

NHC outlook as of 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8.
NHC outlook as of 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8.(WAFB)

It should move east and away from the U.S. coastline in the days ahead but has a small chance of acquiring some tropical characteristics as it does so. NHC lists development chances at 20% as of the 1 a.m. Monday outlook.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston

Latest News

9News Alert at 4 weather Nov. 5, 2021
9News Alert at 4 weather- Nov. 5, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 7
A chilly start, mostly sunny and dry
Sunday, November 7, 2021
A chilly start, mostly sunny and dry
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 7
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 7