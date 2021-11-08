2021 LHSAA football playoff brackets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) delayed the release of the 2021 football playoff brackets to Monday, Nov. 8 due to an emergency appeal in the Class 3A bracket, which affected all brackets.

The LHSAA released the classification and division final power ratings on Sunday, Nov. 7.

CLASSIFICATION FINAL POWER RATINGS

DIVISION FINAL POWER RATINGS

Below is the full brackets for each classification and seedings.

CLASS 5A

(1) Zachary

(32) Slidell

(16) Southside

(17) East Ascension

(9) West Monroe

(24) Northshore

(8) Chalmette

(25) Haughton

(5) Ruston

(28) Covington

(12) Benton

(21) Hahnville

(13) Woodlawn - Baton Rouge

(20) Natchitoches Central

(4) Destrehan

(29) West Jefferson

(3) Ponchatoula

(30) Lafayette

(14) John Ehret

(19) East Jefferson

(11) Ouachita Parish

(22) Sulphur

(6) Central - Baton Rouge

(27) Denham Springs

(7) Acadiana

(26) Dutchtown

(10) St. Amant

(23) H.L. Bourgeois

(15) Alexandria

(18) Parkway

(2) Captain Shreve

(31) Live Oak

CLASS 4A

(1) Edna Karr

(32) Breaux Bridge

(16) Euince

(17) DeRidder

(9) George Washington Carver

(24) Landry-Walker

(8) Salmen

(25) Plaquemine

(5) Westgate

(28) John F. Kennedy

(12) Leesville

(21) Assumption

(13) Rayne

(20) North DeSoto

(4) Northwood - Shreveport

(29) Pearl River

(3) Warren Easton

(30) A.J. Ellender

(14) South Lafourche

(19) Opelousas

(11) Belle Chase

(22) Istrouma

(6) Huntington

(27) Tioga

(7) Cecilia

(26) Beau Chene

(10) Lakeshore

(23) Franklinton

(15) Belaire

(18) Carencro

(2) Neville

(31) Minden

CLASS 3A

(1) Sterlington

(32) Frederick A Douglass

(16) Grant

(17) Westlake

(9) St. James

(24) North Webster

(8) Madison Prep

(25) Kaplan

(5) Church Point

(28) Marksville

(12) Patterson

(21) Donaldsonville

(13) Jewel Sumner

(20) West Feliciana

(4) Iowa

(29) Bossier

(3) St. Martinville

(30) McDonogh #35

(14) Brusly

(19) Iota

(11) Bogalusa

(22) Jennings

(6) Lutcher

(27) Carroll

(7) Union Parish

(26) Mansfield

(10) Jena

(23) Kenner Discovery Health Science

(15) Erath

(18) Wossman

(2) Abbeville

(31) Richwood

CLASS 2A

(1) Many

(32) Independence

(16) Pine

(17) East Feliciana

(9) Red River

(24) Rayville

(8) Rosepine

(25) Kentwood

(5) North Caddo

(28) Springfield

(12) Port Allen

(21) DeQuincy

(13) Winnfield

(20) Delcambre

(4) Avoyelles

(29) Bunkie

(3) General Trass

(30) Northeast

(14) South Plaquemines

(19) Welsh

(11) St. Helena

(22) Kinder

(6) Amite

(27) Delhi Charter

(7)Jonesboro-Hodge

(26) Oakdale

(10) Mangham

(23) Capitol

(15) Franklin

(18) D’Arbonne Woods Charter

(2) Loreauville

(31) West St. Mary

CLASS 1A

(1) Logansport

BYE

(16) Arcadia

(17) East Iberville

(9) Basile

(24) Magnolia School of Excellence

(8) Delta Charter

BYE

(5) Slaughter Community Charter

BYE

(12) West St. John

(21) Block

(13) East Beauregard

(20) Merryville

(4) Oak Grove

BYE

(3) Grand Lake

BYE

(14) Oberlin

(19) Plain Dealing

(11) Lincoln Preparatory School

(22) Delhi

(6) Haynesville

BYE

(7) LaSalle

BYE

(10) White Castle

(23) Centerville

(15) Northwood - Lena

(18) Gueydan

(2) Homer

BYE

DIV I

(1) Catholic - Baton Rouge

BYE

(9) Archbishop Shaw

(8) St. Augustine

(5) St. Paul’s

BYE

(4) Scotlandville

BYE

(3) C.E. Byrd

BYE

(6) Archbishop Rummel

(11) Brother Martin

(7) John Curtis

(10) Holy Cross

(2) Jesuit

BYE

DIV II

(1) E.D. White

BYE

(9) St. Michael

(8) Parkview Baptist

(5) St. Thomas More

(12) Evangel Christian

(13) Archbishop Hannan

(4) Liberty

(3) Loyola Prep

(14) Haynes Academy

(11) St. Louis Catholic

(6) Vanderbilt Catholic

(7) Teurlings Catholic

(10) De La Salle

BYE

(2) University Lab

DIV III

(1) Lafayette Christian

BYE

(9) Catholic - New Iberia

(8) Ascension Episcopal

(5) Isidore Newman

BYE

BYE

(4) Episcopal

(3) St. Charles

BYE

(11) Holy Savior Menard

(6) Dunham

(7) St. Thomas Aquinas

(10) Pope John Paul III

BYE

(2) Notre Dame

DIV IV

(1) Ouachita Christian

(16) Cedar Creek

(9) Ascension Catholic

(8) Central Catholic

(5) Sacred Heart

(12) St. Edmund

(13) Hamilton Christian

(4) Calvary Baptist

(3) Opelousas Catholic

(14) St. Frederick

(11) Catholic - Pointe Coupee

(6) Vermillion Catholic

(7) St. Mary’s

(10) Metairie Park Country Day

(15) Hanson Memorial

(2) Southern Lab

