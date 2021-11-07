Woman accused of trying to burn church

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department reported they arrested a woman on Sunday, Nov. 7, who is accused of trying to burn a church.

BRFD said Lizzie Baines, 58, is charged with attempted arson of a religious building.

Officials added someone poured a flammable liquid on Oasis Christian Church and several of its vans on Wednesday, Nov. 3. The church is located on East Brookstown Drive.

Fire investigators went out the next day to gather evidence at the scene and at some point, the Baton Rouge Police Department received a tip about what happened and it was turned over to those investigators, according to BRFD.

