New ballfield for people of all abilities opens in Gonzales

Ascension Parish opened a "field of dreams" in Gonzales for people of all abilities.
Ascension Parish opened a "field of dreams" in Gonzales for people of all abilities.(WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - It’s game time in Ascension Parish, as a new ballfield has officially opened.

The first games were played on the new “field of dreams” in Gonzales on Saturday, Nov. 6. It is the first field built for children and adults who are wheelchair-bound or have disabilities.

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson threw out the first pitch.

“Special needs kids can come out and play baseball and there’s no better place in America to be on a Saturday morning than a beautiful ballfield like this,” said Johnson.

He added it was great to see the community come together for this good cause. One mother said it was heartwarming to see her son play the game she loved so much as a kid.

“I was seven years old and played in the all-boys baseball league, and so, where I played years ago, my son is now playing,” said Candice Nemmo.

The baseball and softball field was made possible through the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the Leadership Ascension Field of Dreams project.

The field is located on Irma Boulevard near city hall.

