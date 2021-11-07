Family of 7 displaced after fire destroys home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three adults and four children will now have to find a new place to live after a fire destroyed their home on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Topeka Street near Mohican Street around 5:30 p.m.

Officials said flames were found in the front room of the home by the first firefighters to arrive on the scene. They added crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to any other parts of the home but there was heavy smoke damage throughout the house and it is considered a total loss.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the family.

