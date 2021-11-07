Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Falcons grab victory after a Saints a furious 4th quarter comeback

Matt Ryan and the Falcons beat the Saints in the Dome. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Matt Ryan and the Falcons beat the Saints in the Dome. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Well, all the positive momentum of the Saints three-game winning streak vanished in four quarters of play against the Falcons.

The Falcons (4-4) delivered a win over the Saints (5-3), 27-25. Younghoe Koo nailed a 29-yard field goal as time expired in the game.

The Saints trailed 24-6 entering the fourth quarter. They recovered with three touchdowns in the quarter, but it still wasn’t enough.

The three scores, Siemian connected with Marquez Callaway for a 5-yard touchdown, an Alvin Kamara 2-yard TD run, and a Kenny Stills 8-yard touchdown reception.

Trevor Siemian, finished 25-of-41, for 249 yards, and two TD passes.

His counterpart, Matt Ryan went 23-of-30 passing, for 343 yards, with 2 TD passes. Ryan found the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run. Ryan hit Olamide Zaccheaus for both TD passes.

The Saints hit the road next Sunday to matchup with the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is at 12 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston

Latest News

A new report says the Saints are 'one to watch' among teams expected to pursue Odell Beckham...
Report: Saints ‘one to keep an eye on’ if OBJ becomes free agent Tuesday
New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) is questionable for Sunday. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Jenkins questionable; Montgomery, Granderson out Sunday vs Falcons
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after an NFL football game against...
Aaron Rodgers sought treatments instead of COVID-19 vaccine
New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to pass during an NFL football game...
Saints will start Trevor Siemian against Falcons