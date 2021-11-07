Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Crowd control expert: Astroworld festival artist, events, promotion likely to be examined in investigation

By Amanda Roberts
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As investigators start to get to the bottom of why the crowd surge started at the Houston Astroworld Festival, local festival producers and crowd control experts say these findings will be important especially as big events and festivals become more commonplace again.

Eight people were killed with ages ranging from 14 to 27. 13 concertgoers were hospitalized. Director of safety and security for the International Association of Venue Managers, Mark Herrera says investigators will be closely looking at why this happened.

“They’ll have to take a look to see if something was said by the artist or maybe they’ll take a look at lessons learned from the past what has the artist done in the past and has that ever happened before work route to get so agitated what is it that’s causing this crowd surge… you have to factor in and sprinkle in the fact that people are eager and excited to go to events because they’ve been shut down for so long,” said Herrera.

Herrera explained there are safety guidelines when hosting these kinds of events but he says crowd behavior can render those efforts less effective.

“Typically the NFPA, the National Fire Protection Association, typically what they recommend is one trained crowd manager for every 250 in attendance but we know that that’s not always the case with these large events. It’s going to be a challenge whenever you have something that creates mass panic to prevent the crowd density and the crowds from closing in and actually crashing or creating pinch points for people. If you have to ask the question does it look safe for me to go down there and join the crowd if you have to ask that question it’s probably a good idea not to,” said Herrera.

No stranger to big events in New Orleans, local independent festival producer Sig Greenebaum says safety constantly evolves and improves in the industry but he says at least in New Orleans, safety is priority.

“I think New Orleans has proven to be outstanding at crowd control over the years, and again everyone will continue to share information collaborate and work together to ensure safety and it’s all that everyone can do,” said Greenebaum.

Herrera says this crowd surge is also very timely in the industry, as they’re conducting safety training seminars across the country for venues about to host large events.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston

Latest News

9News Alert at 4 weather Nov. 5, 2021
9News Alert at 4 weather- Nov. 5, 2021
Premature awareness month
Premature awareness month
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, people vote on Election Day at the Martin...
Early voting in Louisiana’s delayed election ends; absentee ballots due Friday
Livingston Parish School Board
‘We are not going to vaccinate your children’ - Livingston Parish supt. clears up ‘confusion’ about COVID shots in school system
A young girl receives the Pfizer COVID-19 for children between 5 and 11 at Ochsner Baton Rouge...
Ochsner Baton Rouge begins giving COVID-19 vaccine shots to children ages 5-11