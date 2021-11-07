Ask the Expert
A chilly start, mostly sunny and dry

By Jared Silverman
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a cold start to our Sunday with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 7
There is also some dense fog to our west towards Lafayette with a dense fog advisory over there. Visibility is okay in Baton Rouge, as we are not under that advisory.

We won’t have to wait long for sunshine today, maybe a few early clouds, then mainly sunny, dry, and a bit milder with highs near 70.

Forecast highs should increase a few degrees per day moving forward this upcoming work week, with highs in the mid 70s Monday through Thursday. Our next decent chance of rain will be on Thursday at 40%, with lingering showers possible Friday. This will be associated with the next cold front, which won’t be a big rain maker.

At this time, it’s too early to remark about the possibility of strong to severe storms, most likely not a concern at this time. It doesn’t appear to be a big rain maker either, with computer models showing at or below a half an inch. This passing front will open the door to a dry, sunny following weekend, but a cooler one as well.

