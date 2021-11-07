Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Balanced offense from FAMU takes down Southern 29-17

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A balanced offensive attack from Florida A&M took down the Southern Jaguars 29-17 on Saturday, Nov. 6. The Rattlers totaled 381 yards of total offense, 231 yards coming through the air and 150 yards on the ground.

Rasean McKay passed for 231 yards and completed 15-of-24 passes and two touchdowns. As for the Jags Bubba McDaniel completed for 20-for-38 yards passing for 183 yards and a touchdown.

The ground game struggled for Southern as they only rushed for 90 yards, Devon Benn led the way with 66 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown.

Southern falls to 3-3 in the SWAC and will face their biggest task of the season as they host Jackson State on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston

Latest News

Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Tigers rally falls short to No. 2 Alabama as Tide hold on 20-14
Jacques journey to Alabama
Jacques Doucet documents his journey to Tuscaloosa
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after an NFL football game...
OBJ released by Browns
Southern University named ‘Best Gameday Atmosphere’
Southern University named ‘Best Gameday Atmosphere’