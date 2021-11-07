Balanced offense from FAMU takes down Southern 29-17

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A balanced offensive attack from Florida A&M took down the Southern Jaguars 29-17 on Saturday, Nov. 6. The Rattlers totaled 381 yards of total offense, 231 yards coming through the air and 150 yards on the ground.

Rasean McKay passed for 231 yards and completed 15-of-24 passes and two touchdowns. As for the Jags Bubba McDaniel completed for 20-for-38 yards passing for 183 yards and a touchdown.

The ground game struggled for Southern as they only rushed for 90 yards, Devon Benn led the way with 66 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown.

Southern falls to 3-3 in the SWAC and will face their biggest task of the season as they host Jackson State on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m.

