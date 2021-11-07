Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Afternoon shooting at Tigerland apartment complex leaves 2 injured

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Tigerland on Sunday, Nov. 7, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

A BRPD spokesman said it happened at Tiger Plaza Apartments on Alvin Dark Avenue around 1:15 p.m.

He didn’t have the condition of the victims.

There has been no word on a suspect or motive.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston

Latest News

9News Alert at 4 weather Nov. 5, 2021
9News Alert at 4 weather- Nov. 5, 2021
Premature awareness month
Premature awareness month
A young girl receives the Pfizer COVID-19 for children between 5 and 11 at Ochsner Baton Rouge...
Ochsner Baton Rouge begins giving COVID-19 vaccine shots to children ages 5-11
Matt Ryan and the Falcons beat the Saints in the Dome. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Falcons grab victory after a Saints a furious 4th quarter comeback