Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Ready for the return of the sun

By Jared Silverman
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After back-to-back overcast, dreary days on Thursday and Friday, we’re looking forward to more sunshine this weekend. We should see mostly sunny skies Saturday, and sunny skies Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 6
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 6(WAFB)

Temperatures started out cool Saturday in the 40s, but forecast highs should get close to 70 degrees this afternoon with more sun.

The next few nights and mornings will continue to be cooler than average, in the mid 40s Saturday night and Sunday night. Don’t forget to turn the clocks back one hour (Fall Back) on Sunday 2 a.m. That’s also a good time to check batteries in smoke detectors. We’ll gain an extra hour of sleep, but lose an hour of daylight at the end of the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 6
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 6(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 6
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 6(WAFB)

Dry, cool, and mainly sunny conditions will prevail Sunday and Monday, and we’ll add a few degrees per day to our highs. Expect mid 70s much of next week, with the next decent rain chance on Thursday and next Friday. The amounts of rain over the next seven days will be light, at or below a half an inch next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 6
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 6(WAFB)

This will be associated with our next cold front, which should clear our local area before the following weekend. This would open the door to another sunny and cool weather weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 6
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 6(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston

Latest News

9News Alert at 4 weather Nov. 5, 2021
9News Alert at 4 weather- Nov. 5, 2021
First Alert Weather 9News at 10 Friday, Nov. 5
First Alert Weather 9News at 10 Friday, Nov. 5
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 5
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 5
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 5
Some clouds linger today, but still looking good for the weekend