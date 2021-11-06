Ready for the return of the sun

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After back-to-back overcast, dreary days on Thursday and Friday, we’re looking forward to more sunshine this weekend. We should see mostly sunny skies Saturday, and sunny skies Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 6 (WAFB)

Temperatures started out cool Saturday in the 40s, but forecast highs should get close to 70 degrees this afternoon with more sun.

The next few nights and mornings will continue to be cooler than average, in the mid 40s Saturday night and Sunday night. Don’t forget to turn the clocks back one hour (Fall Back) on Sunday 2 a.m. That’s also a good time to check batteries in smoke detectors. We’ll gain an extra hour of sleep, but lose an hour of daylight at the end of the day.

Dry, cool, and mainly sunny conditions will prevail Sunday and Monday, and we’ll add a few degrees per day to our highs. Expect mid 70s much of next week, with the next decent rain chance on Thursday and next Friday. The amounts of rain over the next seven days will be light, at or below a half an inch next week.

This will be associated with our next cold front, which should clear our local area before the following weekend. This would open the door to another sunny and cool weather weekend.

