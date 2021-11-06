Pedestrian killed in West Baton Rouge Parish crash, LSP investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a crash in West Baton Rouge left one person dead early Saturday morning.

According to a spokesman with LSP, the crash happened just before 4:00 a.m. Nov. 6 on Interstate 10 east of LA Hwy 415.

The crash occurred as the pedestrian was in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10. While in the road, the pedestrian was hit by multiple vehicles, according to State Police.

Officials report the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. The identity of the pedestrian has not yet been released.

This crash remains under investigation, and Troopers ask that anyone with information regarding this crash contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.

