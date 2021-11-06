Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in West Baton Rouge Parish crash, LSP investigating

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a crash in West Baton Rouge left one person dead early Saturday morning.

According to a spokesman with LSP, the crash happened just before 4:00 a.m. Nov. 6 on Interstate 10 east of LA Hwy 415.

The crash occurred as the pedestrian was in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10. While in the road, the pedestrian was hit by multiple vehicles, according to State Police.

Officials report the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. The identity of the pedestrian has not yet been released.

This crash remains under investigation, and Troopers ask that anyone with information regarding this crash contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston

Latest News

9News Alert at 4 weather Nov. 5, 2021
9News Alert at 4 weather- Nov. 5, 2021
Premature awareness month
Premature awareness month
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards’ statement on the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
Senator Bill Cassidy releases statement on Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill
Congress Passes Historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment in Broadband, Flood Protection, Coastal Resiliency, Roads & Bridges