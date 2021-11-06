GAME NOTES: LSU at No. 2 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (4-4, 2-3 SEC) will take on No. 2 Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m.

The Tigers will be down several players on both sides of the ball due to injuries and will look to be competitive against the Crimson Tide in hopes of pulling off one of the biggest upsets in recent memory.

LSU is 1-4 since 2016 against Alabama with their lone win coming in 2019 when Joe Burrow and company came into Tuscaloosa to take down the Crimson Tide in route to an SEC Championship and the National Title.

Last season the Tigers lost to the Crimson Tide 55-17 in Death Valley, Max Johnson completed 11-of-17 passes for 110 yards. Kayshon Boutte was the leading receiver with 111 yards on eight receptions, but he will miss this game due to a season ending injury.

