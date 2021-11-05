Ask the Expert
U-High CB Austin Ausberry receives Under Armour All-American jersey

U-High cornerback Austin Ausberry tries on his Under Armour All-American jersey.
U-High cornerback Austin Ausberry tries on his Under Armour All-American jersey.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U-High defensive back Austin Ausberry has joined other talented football players from the Capital Region like Le’Veon Moss of Istrouma and Shazz Preston from St. James with a big honor.

Ausberry was presented with an Under Armour All-American jersey during the Cubs’ homecoming pep rally on Thursday, Nov. 4.

He is a four-star recruit considering several top programs, according to 24/7 Sports. His younger brother, Jaiden, is a five-star linebacker who will be a senior next year.

