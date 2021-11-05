Student arrested after stabbing at Zachary High; victim reportedly in serious condition

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A student was stabbed at Zachary High on Thursday, Nov. 4, according to Zachary Police Chief, David McDavid.

Officers responded to a fight in front of the Zachary High School basketball gym and encountered a juvenile, who is a student at Zachary High with multiple stab wounds.

The juvenile victim stated a fellow student stabbed him in front of the gym, police say. According to officials, a juvenile suspect was detained, placed under arrest and booked into Juvenile Detention.

The juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, according to Chief David McDavid.

This incident resulted in the arrest of a juvenile for attempted second degree murder and carrying a firearm, or dangerous weapon, by a student or nonstudent on school property, at school-sponsored functions or firearm-free zone.

