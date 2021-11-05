Stabbing near Zachary High sends 1 to hospital
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was stabbed near Zachary High on Thursday, Nov. 4, according to emergency responders.
It reportedly happened during the football game.
Chief David McDavid confirmed a victim was stabbed multiple times between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. He had no further details.
Zachary was hosting Walker around the time the stabbing happened.
One person was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.
This is a developing story and we’ll update the story as new information comes in.
