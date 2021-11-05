St. Amant man struck on Gold Place Road dies from injuries

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On October 31 at approximately 3:00 A.M. deputies responded to a pedestrian hit on Gold Place Road in St. Amant.

According to Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Stan Lee Frederic, age 41, suffering from severe injuries. He was transported to a Baton Rouge hospital for treatment and remained in critical condition. On Thursday, November 4, Frederic succumbed to his injuries.

A spokesperson from APSO says, on the morning of the accident, deputies arrested and charged Trent Amedee, age 45, of Maurepas with driving while intoxicated, first-degree vehicular negligent injury, and careless operation. He is also charged with vehicular homicide as a result of Frederic’s death.

Amedee was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

