Southern University named ‘Best Gameday Atmosphere’
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Jaguars have been named the “Best Gameday Atmosphere” for week 10 in college football for Louisiana.

The honor comes from Big Game Boomer.

The Jags rebounded from their homecoming loss with a big win over Alcorn State.

As time was expiring, freshman kicker Luke Jackson nailed a 47-yard field goal to give the Jags the victory.

Southern (4-4, 3-2 SWAC) was led by quarterback Bubba McDaniel, who was 20-of-34 for 258 yards and a touchdown against the Braves (5-3, 4-1 SWAC). He also had 59 yards rushing.

The ground game was also a tremendous factor, totaling 208 yards. Jerodd Sims led the way with 22 carries for 76 yards and three touchdowns. Kobe Dillon added 15 carries for 54 yards and Devon Benn had three carries for 15 yards. Ladarius Skelton also found the end zone once.

This weekend at home the Jags take on Florida A&M (6-2) at 6:00 p.m.

