Some clouds linger today, but still looking good for the weekend

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The potential for lingering clouds today makes the temperature forecast a bit trickier than expected.

For now, we’ll go with a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon, resulting in highs in the mid 60s. Areas experiencing more sunshine could top out closer to 70°, while those with more clouds may struggle to get much above the low 60s.

We do expect more sunshine into the weekend, making for some really nice afternoons for any outdoor plans. But the morning starts will be on the chilly side, with lows bottoming out in the mid 40s. The good news is that it stays dry for the final weekend of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair and for Southern football on the Bluff on Saturday night.

Nice weather should continue into the first half of next week, with temperatures gradually moderating through time. Mornings will stay on the cool side, but afternoon highs will be near to slightly above normal as they top out in the mid to upper 70s.

The extended forecast still points toward our next cold front arriving late in the week. There are some model differences in timing and progression of the system, so for now, we’ll go with scattered rains on both Saturday and Sunday. The current outlook suggests drier and cooler weather returns for the weekend, but we’ll have to monitor trends.

As a reminder, Daylight Saving Time officially ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday. Before going to bed on Saturday night, ‘fall back’ and set your clocks back an hour. It’s also a great time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and weather radios.

