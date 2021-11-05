Plaquemine man found guilty for 11 counts of rape and indecent behavior of a juvenile

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Plaquemine man was found guilty of 11 counts of First Degree Rape and one count of Indecent Behavior of a Juvenile.

Sean Wilkinson was arrested on September 19, 2017, for the crimes and later indicted by the Iberville Parish Grand Jury.

According to District Attorney Tony Clayton, a 12-person jury deliberated for approximately 3 hours on the case.

Clayton says jury selection started on Tuesday, November 2, and lasted three days until the jury reached a unanimous verdict late Thursday night. Ron Gathe lead the prosecution of the case. He was assisted by Niki Roberts, Timmy Collins, and Brilliant Clayton of the District Attorney’s Office.

Gathe stated “This was a tough case with some very disturbing evidence. The jury was very attentive, listened to the facts, and got it right. I am pleased that the victims get to move on and continue the healing process.” Timmy Collins added “Justice and closure was finally given to the victims”.

District Judge Elizabeth Engolio set sentencing for Wilkinson on December 15, 2021, at 9 a.m.

