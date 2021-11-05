Ask the Expert
Pedestrian fatality reported near Perkins Road, Siegen Lane, according to EMS

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian died in connection to a car crash near Perkins Road and Siegen Lane Thursday, Nov. 4.

According to Mike Chustz with Emergency Medical Services, first responders were dispatched after reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle around 7:18 p.m.

Chustz says the call was cancelled prior to their arrival due to the patient being deceased.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

