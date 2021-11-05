Ochsner Baton Rouge Now Offering COVID Vaccine for Ages 5-11

The following information is from Ochsner Baton Rouge:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana children ages 5-11 can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine. This announcement was made following formal recommendations from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

Ochsner Baton Rouge will begin administration of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children this Sunday morning – November 7 – starting at 8 a.m. The vaccine is currently approved under Emergency Use Authorization. The adult/adolescent Pfizer vaccine received full United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for anyone age 16 and older. Parental consent is needed for patients under the age of 18.

Appointments are preferred by calling 844-888-2772 or by visiting myochsner.org. Walk-ins are accommodated as supply lasts.

“As a pediatrician, I wholeheartedly recommend that you get your children vaccinated,” said James Wayne, M.D., Section Head of Pediatrics, Ochsner Baton Rouge. “It’s another added layer of protection, especially in time for those holiday family gatherings. I’m excited to get the vaccine for my seven-year-old daughter.”

The dosing for children is lower than for ages 12 and older. For comparison, children ages 5-11 will receive 10 micrograms of vaccine compared to those ages 12 and older who receive 30 micrograms of vaccine. Both vaccinations require two doses separated by 21 days.

Because the preparation and dosing are different, Ochsner Baton Rouge has created a system of checks and balances to ensure that the right dose is delivered to the right individual every time. Currently, Ochsner Baton Rouge is not offering both types of Pfizer vaccines (adult/adolescent vs. children) at the same location.

Ochsner Health and Ochsner Hospital for Children directly contributed to the Pfizer vaccine trial for children ages 5-11, which helped illustrate the safety of this vaccine. Data specific to the 5 to 11-years-old age group show the vaccine was safe and generated a “robust” antibody response using a two-dose regimen of Pfizer (10-microgram per dose).

Upcoming pediatric specific vaccine events (ages 5-11 only):

Sunday, November 7 | 8a-12p

Former Runnels School (17255 S. Harrell’s Ferry Rd., Baton Rouge)

Wednesday, November 10 | 2p-6p

Ochsner Health Center – Prairieville (16220 Airline Hwy., Prairieville)

Thursday, November 11 | 4p-7p

Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove, Pediatric Super-Clinic (10310 The Grove Blvd., Baton Rouge)

Saturday, November 13 | 8a-1p

Former Runnels School

Sunday, November 14 | 8a-12p

Former Runnels School

Monday, November 15 | 9a-4p

Ochsner Health Center for Children – Goodwood (8040 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge)

