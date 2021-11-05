Ask the Expert
OBJ released by Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after an NFL football game...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. Beckham Jr. was excused from practice all week before his eventual release from the Cleveland Browns on Friday, November 5, 2021. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Cleveland Browns are releasing star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

In a statement, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said “we’ve determined that is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns.

“We’ve just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell,” the statement continued.

“Odell Beckham Jr., now becomes one of the most fascinating waiver claims in recent times,” NFL Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted.

Sources say Beckham asked for a trade Sunday night. As the trade deadline approached Tuesday, Beckham’s father posted an 11-minute video highlighting multiple times quarterback Baker Mayfield did not throw to him when he was open.

Mayfield responded, saying “deliberately not throwing the ball to an extremely talented player that I’ve done a lot of work with... that’s an opinionated statement.”

Beckham was excused from practice all week.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sits on the bench during the second half of an...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)

The New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders were reportedly the closest teams to finalizing a deal for the former Isidore Newman and LSU standout, but no deal was reached by the end of the day Tuesday. The Browns were unable to find a team willing to take on Beckham’s $7.25 million in guaranteed salary.

Any team that wants to claim Beckham would have to submit a waiver claim by Monday afternoon and would inherit the remaining nine weeks of whatever money he is still owed.

