Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

$5M in uncashed tax refunds being held for hundreds of La. residents

money generic
money generic(KWCH)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder is calling on Louisianans to check the state’s unclaimed property fund, after more than $5 million dollars in uncashed state income tax refunds were transferred from the Department of Revenue.

Information provided by the state’s treasury says that money belongs to as many 22-thousand residents across Louisiana.

“The amounts received in income tax refunds this year range from a few dollars to up to six figures,” said Schroder.

Search to see if you’re owed money by clicking the link here { www.LAtreasury.com }  or calling 1-888-925-4127.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Malik Williams, 18, and Shameka Holloman, 20, have been extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston,...
Escapee from juvenile detention center, his girlfriend extradited to Baton Rouge from Houston

Latest News

five things to buy in November
Your Money: Best Five November buys
(Source: Retailmenot.com)
YOUR MONEY: Five best things to buy in November
Black Friday Sales
YOUR MONEY: Walmart Black Friday
Your Money: Start holiday shopping
Your Money: Start holiday shopping now