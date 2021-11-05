Ask the Expert
LA 933 Bridge in Galvez to close for 2 weeks

(Source: KEYC News Now, File)
(Source: KEYC News Now, File)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Henderson Bayou bridge on LA 933 will be closed for approximately two weeks beginning on Monday, Nov. 8, according to officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

The bridge is located on LA 933 a tenth of a mile west of the intersection with Joe Sevario Road and Galvez Middle School.

The bridge on LA 933 that crosses Henderson Bayou will be closed for approximately two weeks,...
The bridge on LA 933 that crosses Henderson Bayou will be closed for approximately two weeks, officials say.(DOTD)

DOTD typically detours traffic only to state routes, but the Parish has allowed detours onto local roads as well because of the proximity to Galvez Middle School and the densely populated area.

Drivers detouring around the construction are asked to be considerate in residential areas.

Officials say crews are expected to complete the work and reopen the bridge in two weeks, depending on the weather.

