Jenkins questionable; Montgomery, Granderson out Sunday vs Falcons

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) is questionable for Sunday. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) is questionable for Sunday. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)(Stew Milne | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints released their final injury report for Sunday. Safety Malcolm Jenkins (knee) is questionable for the game. He did not practice Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Payton Turner (calf) is also questionable. Ty Montgomery (hamstring) and Carl Granderson (knee) have both been ruled out.

The Saints host the Falcons Sunday at noon.

