‘I’ll be willing to cook for them’ - Livingston Parish woman desperate for help getting tree off shed after Ida

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - It’s been more than two months since Hurricane Ida left its mark on parts of Livingston Parish and Shirley Ezelle is still just asking for a little help.

She’s just another example of someone falling through the cracks, unable to get outside aid, and left with few options.

Shirley and her husband, Rodney, live on Arnold Road in the outskirts of Denham Springs.

They have 19 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

“I’m hoping I can get somebody to come volunteer and get this thing off of here before it causes a death,” said Ezelle.

A huge pecan tree came crashing down because of Ida’s winds, just feet away from their home.

(WAFB)

“That white casing, is the only thing holding that side up,” said Ezelle.

The fallen tree destroyed two of their sheds.

Now, precious family mementos inside are ruined, because Shirley is too afraid to go inside with the big tree teetering above.

“A good wind and it’s going to come on through. And when it does it’s going to splatter everything, and it’s going to kill anybody underneath it,” said Ezelle.

Her husband has dementia and is disabled, so he can’t help.

Shirley says she’s just a bit too old to get on that roof, but she’s willing to help.

“I mean, I done broke my foot and busted my hand. But I can do it. I’ll put some gloves on and I’ll get over here and help,” said Ezelle.

Shirley does not have insurance, and she’s called practically everyone, including FEMA for help with no luck.

“Why’d you call Channel 9,” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.

“Because y’all are my last resort. I didn’t have anybody else I could call. I mean, I’d of called Paul Gates, but I can’t call him now,” said Ezelle.

Shirley says she can’t afford to have a tree company come and remove the limbs.

“I mean, I’m sure people don’t think 700, 800 dollars is much money. but when you’re drawing less than 1000 dollars a month together, that’s a lot of money to put out. That means I’ll do without paying for water, electricity, or whatever,” said Ezelle.

She’s nervous about her little grand and great-grandchildren coming over for Thanksgiving.

“I can’t have it outside. I told them you’re going to have to watch your kids because I cannot watch those kids and be cooking, because that is dangerous, and you know how kids are,” she said.

For now, Shirley is hoping for a little miracle.

But says she’s willing to throw in a little incentive, just for an extra hand.

“I’ll be willing to cook for them, just for someone to get this thing out of the way, so I can stop worrying.

You better believe it, I’ll cook them anything they want. I can cook any kind of Cajun food you want. Just get it off of here.

FEMA has not responded yet to WAFB’s calls or emails.

Because their home is located in the unincorporated part of the parish, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks says, “We’re going to try and help.”

